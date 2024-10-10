12 Military Vehicles and a Truck – Resistance Roundup – Day 370

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Israeli army officers were killed in battles in northern Gaza, per the admission of the Israeli military.

For days now, Israeli troops have been attacking Jabaliya and other areas in the northern Strip. Resistance, however, remained fierce, where several ‘complex ambushes’ have been carried out in recent days.

The latest ambush took place today where Al-Qassam “trapped a mechanized infantry company of the occupation army consisting of 12 military vehicles and a truck loaded with soldiers in a pre-prepared area.”

“Though the Israeli army had claimed to have defeated Hamas in northern Gaza only a few months after the start of the war, the latest incursions indicate that the resistance in those areas remained as stiff as before

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava tank with an explosive device near the Civil Defense west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a high-powered explosive device in Al-Zahraa neighborhood, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces’ gatherings east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters clashed with a special zionist force at point-blank range, killing and wounding its members, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“During a complex ambush east of Jabalia Camp, Al-Qassam fighters trapped a mechanized infantry company of the occupation army consisting of 12 military vehicles and a truck loaded with soldiers in a pre-prepared area.

“Upon the force’s arrival at the killing zone, a Shuath explosive was detonated in the truck carrying soldiers, and a Ra’adiya explosive was detonated in a “Hummer” jeep. Another jeep was targeted with a tandem shell.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: During a complex ambush east of Jabalia Camp, Al-Qassam fighters trapped a mechanized infantry company of the occupation army consisting of 12 military vehicles and a truck loaded with soldiers in a pre-prepared area. pic.twitter.com/pq3sEPgzvW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

“Our fighters then advanced towards the ambush area and eliminated the remaining soldiers at point-blank range with light weapons. They also targeted several soldiers who fled towards a house with an anti-personnel explosive, causing deaths and injuries among them.

“As part of the continuation of the pre-prepared “area” ambush east of Jabalia camp, Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted two zionist Merkava tanks with a Tandem shell and a Shuath explosive device, which were deployed with the rescue force to the location.

“09:30 – Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted an enemy reconnaissance patrol consisting of two jeeps and four zionist soldiers with a suicide drone east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell near Umm Al-Mu’minin Aisha Mosque in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“The IOF admits that three of its soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the complex Al-Qassam ambush in Jabalia camp, northern #Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing siege of the area.

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades fighters, in cooperation with fighters in Saraya Al-Quds, managed to snipe a zionist soldier east of Jabalia city, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters sniped a zionist soldier in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted a gathering of enemy vehicles with anti-tank shells and clashed with the soldiers at zero distance in the invasion area near the Riyad al-Salihin Mosque in the middle of the Jabalia camp. pic.twitter.com/ZccGgLJ4Hf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

“We targeted a gathering of enemy vehicles with anti-tank shells and clashed with the soldiers at zero distance in the invasion area near the Riyad al-Salihin Mosque in the middle of the Jabalia camp.

“We bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles that had penetrated the Civil Administration area east of Jabalia camp with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support with their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against attempts by the Israeli enemy to advance along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as several operations against positions, bases, and the deployment of the Israeli enemy army and settlements in northern occupied Palestine on Thursday, 10-10-2024, as follows:

HEZBOLLAH: "Scenes from the Islamic Resistance confronting infiltration attempts of the Israeli enemy forces on the southern Lebanese borders – eastern sector." pic.twitter.com/RjL7VTWkP4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

“1- At 10:00, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a large rocket barrage, in response to the brutal Israeli violations of cities, villages, and civilians.

“2- At 10:00, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“3- At 10:00, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in Beit Hillel with a rocket barrage.

“4- At 10:00, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in Mayan Baruch with a rocket barrage.

“5- At 11:15, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in Kfar Giladi with a rocket barrage.

“6- At 11:45, targeted an Israeli tank with guided missiles as it advanced towards Ras Al-Naqoura, resulting in its destruction and causing its crew to be killed and wounded.

“7- At 13:15, targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were attempting to evacuate casualties from Ras Al-Naqoura area with a barrage of rockets, hitting them directly.

“8- At 14:00, targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were trying again to withdraw casualties from the targeted vehicle in the Ras al-Naqoura area with a rocket barrage.

“9- At 14:00, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Kfar Giladi with a rocket barrage.

“10- At 14:25, targeted the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage, in response to the brutal “israeli” violations of cities, villages, and civilians

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Metulla, in northeast Israel. pic.twitter.com/1KO2zRVvvH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

“11- At 15:00, targeted a movement of Israeli” enemy soldiers in Al-Majdal hill in Meis Al-Jabal with a rocket barrage.

“12- At 15:15, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Al-Shindiba, west of the Manara Gate, with a rocket barrage.

“13- At 15:30, targeted Israeli enemy soldiers as they advanced towards the Church area between Meis al-Jabal and Muhaibib with a rocket barrage.

“14- At 15:40, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Kfar Giladi with a rocket barrage.

“15- At 15:45, targeted the Zevulun area, north of Haifa with a large rocket barrage, in response to brutal Israeli violations of cities, villages, and civilians.

“16- At 16:15, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Yaroun cemetery with a rocket barrage.

“17- At 16:40, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers south of Yir’on with a rocket barrage.

“18- At 17:00, targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were trying for the third time to withdraw casualties from the targeted vehicle in the Ras al-Naqoura area with a rocket barrage.

“19- At 20:05, targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were trying for the fourth time to withdraw the wounded from the targeted vehicle in the Ras Al-Naqoura area with a rocket barrage.

“20- Targeted the Yiftah barracks with a rocket barrage.”