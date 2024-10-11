LIVE BLOG: Rockets, Missiles from Lebanon | No Decision regarding Iran | Gaza ‘Second Battlefield’ – Day 371

At least one Israeli was killed and another seriously injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fired toward the Yar’on area in northern Israel.
According to Israeli media, no decision was taken by the Israeli security cabinet regarding a possible response to Iran.
Meanwhile, Gaza was classified as a ‘secondary battlefield’ for the first time since October 7, 2023. More resources will be directed to Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Anti-Tank Missile was Fired from Maroun Al-Ras
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The anti-tank missile that killed one person in the town of Yaron in northern Israel was fired from the Maroun al-Ras area in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah Drones Attack Air Defense Command in Haifa
HEZBOLLAH:
We attacked the air defense command base in Kiryat Elazar in Haifa with a squadron of dive drones.
We targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kafr Sold with a large barrage of rockets.
Palestinians Targeted by Drone in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli occupation army drone targeted Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of Jabalia camp center, north of the Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli occupation army drone targeted Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of Jabalia camp center, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/9iqyPGCHkT
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Israeli Helicopters Bomb Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters are bombing the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
This is @ZiadEman86510 Abeer's home in Rafah that was bombed. Now she lives in a broken tent by the beach with her kids, unable to feed her children or give them proper shelter from the storm or bombs https://t.co/2GRGsfBunW
the donations don't even come close to being enough pic.twitter.com/TfvVPxqJBj
— nola🔻| check 📌 (@borarmycode) October 9, 2024
Hezbollah Targets UNIFIL Forces North of Haifa
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the Zevulun area, north of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets.
Guterres: Targeting UNIFIL Forces is Violation of Intl. Law
GUTERRES: We have made clear to Israel that this incident cannot be tolerated. Guterres said that targeting UNIFIL is a violation of international law, and called for the protection of international peacekeeping forces.
Lebanon Calls on UNSC to Investigate Targeting of UNIFIL
LEBANESE FM: We call on the Security Council and the international community to investigate the targeting of UNIFIL and take a firm stance.
‘Intolerable’ – Israel Attacks UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, Italy Summons Ambassador
30 Rockets toward Upper Galilee
CHANNEL 12: Fires broke out in sites in the Upper Galilee after 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon.
Netanyahu: Eradicate Refusal to Military Service
NETANYAHU: The phenomenon of refusal to serve in the military in Israel must be eradicated forcefully.
Israel Targets UNIFIL, again
LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Israeli forces targeted a UNIFIL observation tower in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Israeli forces targeted a UNIFIL observation tower in Naqoura, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/uJgK2KIYnB
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
More Israeli Raids in Southern Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Blat, Debbin, Khiyam, Kfar Shouba and Shamaa in southern Lebanon.
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Blat, Debbin, Khiyam, Kfar Shouba and Shamaa in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pvf3I1InE7
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Hezbollah: We Bombed Israeli Soldiers
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed gatherings of Israeli soldiers in and around the Yiftah barracks with a large barrage of rockets.
Gaza Classified as 'Second Battlefield'
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Gaza was officially defined by the Israeli army as a secondary combat arena for the first time since October 7, 2023.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Gaza was officially defined by the Israeli army as a secondary combat arena for the first time since October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fxCzw5TOwC
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Killed, Wounded in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/b3d6w6A8SK
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Israeli Killed, Other Injured by Anti-tank Missile from Lebanon
CHANNEL 14: An Israeli was killed and another seriously injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fired towards the Yar’on area in northern Israel.
Anti-Tank Missile Fired at Israeli site
CHANNEL 12: An anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli military site in Rekhes Ramim in the Galilee.
Israeli Raids in Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israel launched raids on the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Qana and Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israel launched raids on the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Qana and Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/5XuPFpa90z
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Suspected Infiltration in Upper Galilee
ISRAELI MEDIA: Main streets in northern Israel were closed for fear of infiltration into a number of towns.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay
HOME FRONT COMMAND: sirens sounded in Acre and Haifa Bay following a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Initial estimates indicated that more than 20 rockets were fired toward Haifa Bay.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: sirens sounded in Acre and Haifa Bay following a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Initial estimates indicated that more than 20 rockets were fired towards Haifa Bay pic.twitter.com/APORPiAnGw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
Sirens Sound near Lebanese Border
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
No Decision regarding Iran
KAN: The security cabinet did not make specific decisions tonight regarding the response to the Iranian attack.
Two Killed in Deir Al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip at dawn today.
Injured in Artillery Shelling in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Civil Defense teams managed to recover the body of a Palestinian following the Israeli bombardment that targeted Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5U3bAB0za5
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024
New Poll: Likud Israel's Top Political Force
MAARIV: Netanyahu’s Likud party would be the leading political force in Israel if elections were held today. Naftali Bennett’s return to the political scene at the head of a new party will make him the number one force in Israel.
Israel Targets Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted the northeastern areas of Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Announces Interception of Drone
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone that penetrated Israeli airspace after sirens sounded around Ashkelon.
Be the first to comment