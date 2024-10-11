LIVE BLOG: Rockets, Missiles from Lebanon | No Decision regarding Iran | Gaza ‘Second Battlefield’ – Day 371

Israel continued to bomb Lebanon. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least one Israeli was killed and another seriously injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fired toward the Yar’on area in northern Israel.

According to Israeli media, no decision was taken by the Israeli security cabinet regarding a possible response to Iran. 

Meanwhile, Gaza was classified as a ‘secondary battlefield’ for the first time since October 7, 2023. More resources will be directed to Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Anti-Tank Missile was Fired from Maroun Al-Ras

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The anti-tank missile that killed one person in the town of Yaron in northern Israel was fired from the Maroun al-Ras area in southern Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Drones Attack Air Defense Command in Haifa

HEZBOLLAH:

We attacked the air defense command base in Kiryat Elazar in Haifa with a squadron of dive drones.

We targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kafr Sold with a large barrage of rockets.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Targeted by Drone in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli occupation army drone targeted Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of Jabalia camp center, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Helicopters Bomb Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters are bombing the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets UNIFIL Forces North of Haifa

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the Zevulun area, north of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Guterres: Targeting UNIFIL Forces is Violation of Intl. Law

GUTERRES: We have made clear to Israel that this incident cannot be tolerated. Guterres said that targeting UNIFIL is a violation of international law, and called for the protection of international peacekeeping forces.

Fri, Oct 11, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Lebanon Calls on UNSC to Investigate Targeting of UNIFIL

LEBANESE FM: We call on the Security Council and the international community to investigate the targeting of UNIFIL and take a firm stance.

‘Intolerable’ – Israel Attacks UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, Italy Summons Ambassador

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

30 Rockets toward Upper Galilee

CHANNEL 12: Fires broke out in sites in the Upper Galilee after 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: Eradicate Refusal to Military Service

NETANYAHU: The phenomenon of refusal to serve in the military in Israel must be eradicated forcefully.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets UNIFIL, again

LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Israeli forces targeted a UNIFIL observation tower in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

More Israeli Raids in Southern Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Blat, Debbin, Khiyam, Kfar Shouba and Shamaa in southern Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah: We Bombed Israeli Soldiers

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed gatherings of Israeli soldiers in and around the Yiftah barracks with a large barrage of rockets.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Classified as 'Second Battlefield'

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Gaza was officially defined by the Israeli army as a secondary combat arena for the first time since October 7, 2023.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Killed, Other Injured by Anti-tank Missile from Lebanon

CHANNEL 14: An Israeli was killed and another seriously injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fired towards the Yar’on area in northern Israel.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Anti-Tank Missile Fired at Israeli site

CHANNEL 12: An anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli military site in Rekhes Ramim in the Galilee.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids in Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israel launched raids on the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Qana and Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

 

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Suspected Infiltration in Upper Galilee

ISRAELI MEDIA: Main streets in northern Israel were closed for fear of infiltration into a number of towns.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay

HOME FRONT COMMAND: sirens sounded in Acre and Haifa Bay following a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA:  Initial estimates indicated that more than 20 rockets were fired toward Haifa Bay.

 

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound near Lebanese Border

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

No Decision regarding Iran

KAN: The security cabinet did not make specific decisions tonight regarding the response to the Iranian attack.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Deir Al-Balah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip at dawn today.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Artillery Shelling in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

New Poll: Likud Israel's Top Political Force

MAARIV: Netanyahu’s Likud party would be the leading political force in Israel if elections were held today. Naftali Bennett’s return to the political scene at the head of a new party will make him the number one force in Israel.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Central Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted the northeastern areas of Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Oct 11, 11:42 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Announces Interception of Drone

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone that penetrated Israeli airspace after sirens sounded around Ashkelon.

