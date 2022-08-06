24 Killed in Gaza, over 206 Wounded as Israel Continues to Bomb Besieged Strip (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The Palestinian Ministry of Health updated the number of Palestinian casualty in the ongoing Israeli aggressions on Gaza: 24 dead (including 6 children) and 203 wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that the death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza, which has continued for the second day, rose to 16 in addition to 165 wounded, a statement said.

I condemn Israel's airstrikes in Gaza to allegedly 'deter' Islamic Jihad's possible retaliation for its leader's arrest. As Int'l Law only permits the use of force in self-defense, Operation Breaking Dawn is a flagrant act of aggression. Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible. — Francesca Albanese, UN SRoPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 6, 2022

Among the 16 dead, the statement said, a 5-year-old girl. The number or dead and wounded rose after Israel bombed a house in Jabaliya and another in Rafah.

The ministry stated that there is a 40 per cent shortage of equipment and basic medicines, and a 60 per cent shortage of laboratory equipment due to the Israeli closure of the Gaza crossing, which started four days ago.

A #Palestinian man was killed on Saturday morning on the second day of the Israeli aggression against the besieged #Gaza Strip, the 11th victim in the #Israeli attacks.https://t.co/PTWuIAaGy0 via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/RiY96DfD9u — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 6, 2022

The Ministry also said: “Due to the shutdown of the power plant, time is running out regarding the provision of medical services in the hospitals, with an almost complete shutdown within 72 hours.”

Earlier on Saturday, officials in Gaza said that the fuel for the sole power plant in Gaza ran out so that it stopped working.

This is how Gaza's children started their morning today pic.twitter.com/n4uD2J63R3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 6, 2022

The Government Media Office in Gaza said that the Israeli bombardment has resulted in the partial or full destruction of 650 housing units, rendering thousands of people homeless and displaced.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)