Palestinians Condemn ‘Summit of Shame’ Held in Israel

The High Follow-up Committee of the National Islamic Factions condemned on Sunday the “normalization summit” that brought the foreign ministers of Israel and Arab states together in the Naqab, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed of the UAE, Abdullatif Al-Zayani of Bahrain and Nasser Bourita of Morocco were joined at the meeting by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting is being described as a historic meeting to be held in #Israel following their normalization agreement signed in September 2020. #UAE #Bahrain #Egypt #Morocco https://t.co/f27Aowafsx — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) March 28, 2022

Speaking at a press conference in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian political groups described the summit as “the summit of shame in the occupied Naqab” and a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian people, who have been enduring “savage” Israeli attacks for more than seven decades.

The “summit of shame,” they added, was Israeli “exploitation” of the Arab states and their resources under the pretext of protection and forging a common security alliance.

The foreign ministers of the United States, Israel and four Arab governments committed to expand economic and diplomatic cooperation in an unprecedented meeting in Israel’s southern Negev desert on Monday. https://t.co/JH15wbdYkx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2022

“The real threat to the Arab people is the Zionist occupation,” Palestinian groups insisted. The summit, they said, was aimed at marketing the formation of an Arab-Zionist alliance as an extension to NATO.

The Palestinian factions concluded that the security, military and economic deals between Israel and the Arab states “will collapse due to the continuous Palestinian insistence on their rights and legitimate resistance against the Israeli occupation.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)