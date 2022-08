By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a series of military strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army has killed and wounded many Palestinians, including top Islamic Jihad leader Tayseer al-Jabari and a 5-year-old girl, Alaa Qaddum.

Palestine Chronicle reporters in Gaza attended the funerals of the victims.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)