183 Palestinians Killed in 24 Hours – Gaza Death Toll Crosses 26,000

At least 183 Palestinians have been killed and 377 others wounded over the last 24 hours as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Friday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 183 martyrs and 377 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement, adding:

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them”.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 14 civilians were killed on Thursday night and several others injured, mostly women and children, in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting central Gaza.

Medical sources reported that three civilians, including a child, were killed as an Israeli airstrike hit a residence in the Zawaida town in the Central Gaza province.

Additionally, 11 civilians were massacred and others were injured in an Israeli air raid that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central region of Gaza.

The surroundings of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, also faced intense artillery shelling simultaneously with Israeli drones firing heavily towards the structures and yards of the complex.

The Israeli occupation forces further continued their intensive bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip, with Khan Yunis experiencing a series of intense air raids and artillery shelling.

Al-Jazeera reported that at least 70 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,083 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,487 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

