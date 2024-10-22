Abu Obeida’s Message to Hezbollah – Resistance Roundup – Day 382

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today was an example of the massive reach of Hezbollah, which managed to hit many sensitive military targets inside Israel.

Shortly after the Lebanese group Hezbollah officially declared that it had carried out the drone attack that struck Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea on Sunday, Abu Obeida issued a statement.

The military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a message from Gaza that by targeting “the residence of the war criminal Netanyahu”, Hezbollah would send “a message to the criminal leaders of the occupation” that “they will not escape the just retribution of the free and resistant people of the nation”.

Abu Obeida also said that the “martyrdom of the leaders of the resistance will not weaken it, but will increase its escalation and determination to hurt the enemy.”

ABU OBEIDA: We congratulate the qualitative operation through which Hezbollah targeted the residence of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/LZzYNMotji — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 22, 2024

Though Israel has succeeded in assassinating top leaders in Hezbollah, and Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was killed on the frontlines, resistance in both Lebanon and Gaza continues to grow stronger.

Today was an example of the massive reach of Hezbollah, which managed to hit many sensitive military targets inside Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continued to carry out ‘tight ambushes’, sniping operations, and engage in close combat with invading Israeli forces, mostly in the northern parts of the Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines, Al-Qassam fighters reported the detonation of a television anti-personnel explosive on Sunday at 3 PM against a zionist infantry command group consisting of 12 officers, killing and wounding them in the Faluja area west of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The enemy admitted, following this operation, the killing of the commander of the 401st Brigade and the serious wounding of others, including the commander of a battalion.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen destroying a zionist Merkava tank with a powerful explosive device in Tal Al-Zaatar east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/tyh1datdMl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 22, 2024

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters reported that a zionist military D9 bulldozer was targeted with a Tandem shell in the Al-Faluja area, west of the Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two D9 military bulldozers with a Yassin 105 shell and a Shuath explosive device in Al-Faluja neighborhood, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a D9 military bulldozer with a ground explosive on Al-Saftawi Street, north of Gaza City.

“Watch: Destroying a zionist Merkava tank with a powerful explosive device in Tal Al-Zaatar east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Tuesday, 22-10-2024, bombed the “Nirit” Dome in the outskirts of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Tuesday, 22-10-2024, bombed the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:15 PM on the evening of Monday 21-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank on Aqaba Hill in Rab Thalatheen with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“While a force of Israeli enemy soldiers was infiltrating towards the outskirts of the town of Taybeh at 08:22 pm on Monday 21-10-2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters clashed with them with appropriate weapons and inflicted direct hits on them. At that time, the enemy brought in armored vehicles to support the clashing force, but the Resistance fighters confronted them again and forced them to retreat. Then the fighters bombarded the retreating force in the gathering area with rocket weapons and achieved direct hits on them.

CHANNEL 12: The drone that targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea exploded in his bedroom window. pic.twitter.com/16b6YB1AN0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of Odaisseh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank as it was advancing between Rab Thalatheen and Al-Taybeh, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Al-Asaker west of Odaisseh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank on the outskirts of Odaisseh with a guided missile, leading to its burning.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Al-Asaker west of Odaisseh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Baghdadi site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Al-Asaker, west of the town of Odaisseh, with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance bombarded the Hatzor settlement with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Beit HaEmek with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers east of Aita al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the triangle of Zarit – Aita Al-Shaab – Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1848735493430599851

“The Islamic Resistance yesterday, Monday 21-10-2024, bombed the Taa Military Industries Company in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 22-10-2024, targeted an Israeli infantry force between Odaisseh and Taybeh with a guided missile and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 22-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank in Misgav Am with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:45 in the afternoon of Tuesday 22-10-2024, targeted once again a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 22-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

The guerrilla tactics employed by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza make it difficult for the Israeli army to defeat it, the New York Times reported, citing military analysts and Israeli soldiers. https://t.co/xMfWbD236r pic.twitter.com/H9npoJTPW2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 in the afternoon of Tuesday 22-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Taybeh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units at 05:40 pm on Tuesday 22-10-2024, shot down a Hermes 450 drone over the town of Jebchit with a surface-to-air missile, and it was seen burning.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units at 05:40 pm on Tuesday 22-10-2024, confronted a Hermes 450 drone over the Iqlim region with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Taybeh with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the death and injury of its crew.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Shabak source): The GPS navigation system in Greater Tel Aviv had been disabled for security reasons related to the drone that infiltrated from Lebanon about an hour ago, and which the Israeli army has not found yet. pic.twitter.com/GQtb0sVt2f — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Misgav Am with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the death and injury of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of “Shear Yeshuv” with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted it with a guided missile and inflicted confirmed casualties including the dead and wounded.

“The Islamic resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Eliakim base south of Haifa, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted movements of Israeli enemy soldiers in Malikiyah with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)