GAZA LIVE BLOG: ICJ to Deliver Order on Genocide Case against Israel | New Massacres in Southern Gaza | 38 Israeli Soldiers Wounded in 24 Hours – DAY 112

Israeli forces continued to bomb the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, killing at least 70 Palestinians in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that 38 officers were injured in battles with Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza. France renewed its call on Israel to respect international humanitarian law as the International Court of Justice is set to deliver its order on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Friday, January 26, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli force holed up in a house west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Disastrous conditions at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Friday, January 26, 11:25 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: The lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice is “courageous and worthy of praise,” as he put it.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 26,083 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,487 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio reported the interception of an “air target” over southern Ras Naqoura in northern Israel, without additional details.

CHANNEL 12: El Al Airlines will cancel its flight routes to Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 1.

Friday, January 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: An opinion poll revealed that the popularity of Gantz’s party has more than tripled. The Likud Party, led by Netanyahu, lost half of its electoral power. 52% of Israelis support Gantz assuming the presidency of the government, compared to 32% who support Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: 70 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis during the last 24 hours.

ISRAELI ARMY: 38 officers and soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles.

Friday, January 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GERMAN FM: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock intends to pay a short visit to Jordan for mediation efforts related to the war in the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the town of Margaliot and the Upper Galilee, near the Israeli border with Lebanon.

FRENCH FM: The French Foreign Ministry called on Israel to “comply with international humanitarian law” in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 26, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli ministerial council discussed post-war scenarios Gaza without making decisions.

Friday, January 26, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Lloyd Austin discussed by telephone with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

US DEPARTMENT OF STATE: Anthony Blinken discusses with the South African Minister of International Relations the conflict in Gaza and the need to protect civilians.

Friday, January 26, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 11 people were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, including a journalist and members of his family.

Friday, January 26, 12:30 am (GMT+2)

GERMANY FM: There must be a ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and to release the hostages.

