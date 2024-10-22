‘Fire for Fire’ – Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Netanyahu’s Home

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Afif vowed that Hezbollah’s bombardment of northern and central Israel would continue, with both the frequency and intensity of strikes escalating over time.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Officer, Mohammad Afif, claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah for the operation targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea.

At a press conference from Beirut’s Southern Suburb on Tuesday, Afif addressed Netanyahu directly, warning, “The eyes and ears of the Resistance fighters are always on you. If we didn’t reach you this time, there are still days, nights, and the battlefield between us.”

Afif assured that Hezbollah, along with its command and coordination system, is in “excellent condition,” stating that its “military and logistical support lines have been fully restored.”

Speaking to Israeli leaders, Afif declared, “Iron for iron, blood for blood, and fire for fire,” signaling Hezbollah’s intention to respond to Israeli actions with equal force.

He also mentioned that the number of daily operations carried out by the Resistance is increasing, now averaging around 25 per day.

The Hezbollah official also refuted Israeli claims about the presence of weapons depots in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, calling the attacks on Al-Qard Al-Hassan institutions unjustified. He argued that these strikes aim to erode trust between Hezbollah and the Lebanese people.

Afif emphasized that Hezbollah does not rely on Al-Qard Al-Hassan for salaries or military funding, assuring that the institution is fully prepared to meet its obligations to depositors despite the attacks.

He also held Israel accountable for the safety of Resistance fighters detained by Israeli occupation forces, urging the Red Cross to ensure their protection.

“Regarding the captives held by the enemy, I know the enemy doesn’t follow the ethics of war or international conventions, but they are responsible for preserving the lives of the captives,” Afif stated.

He further noted, “Any information extracted from prisoners through coercion by the Israeli enemy is worthless.”

Afif hinted that “it won’t be long before the Resistance in Lebanon captures enemy soldiers, and we will negotiate for their release.”

No Negotiations under Fire

Addressing the role of the United States, Afif accused Washington of complicity in the aggression against Lebanon, stating that its involvement only prolongs the conflict.

He affirmed that the recent visit of US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut does not change Hezbollah’s perception of Washington as the “mother of terrorism.”

He reiterated Hezbollah’s confidence in Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri, making it clear that “there will be no ceasefire negotiations while the fighting continues.”

Afif condemned the recent massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces, particularly in Mhaibib, Nabatieh, and Baalbek, noting that these attacks followed Hezbollah’s strikes on Israeli military camps and bases in occupied Haifa.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)