22 in 24 – Resistance Roundup – Day 130

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced the targeting of 22 Israeli soldiers in three separate ambushes in less than 24 hours.

For its part, the Israeli army admitted to the killing of two officers – including a battalion commander and a soldier – and the wounding of 18 others in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters clash with a Zionist infantry force consisting of 7 soldiers from point-blank range in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of the city of Khan Yunis, leaving them dead or wounded. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel device against a Zionist force consisting of 5 soldiers barricaded inside a house in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam fighters seized a Skylark reconnaissance plane that was on an enemy intelligence mission east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis city.

“As soon as a rescue force arrived to save them, a second troop carrier was targeted with another shell. A”fter returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of 3 booby-trapped tunnel openings on Zionist infantry forces in the Al-Qarara area north of the city of Khan Yunis, causing deaths and injuries among their members. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Qarara area north of the city of Khan Yunis. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously rigged house on a Zionist infantry unit, causing deaths and injuries among its members, in the Al-Satar area north of the city of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Qassam sniper vs IDF sniper in Tel al-Hawa. The fighter salutes the Lebanese, Yemeni and Iraqi resistance before sniping with his al-Ghoul two IDF soldiers: a sniper hit through the IDF soldier's loophole; and a dismounted soldier. [Qassam Brigades 9/2] pic.twitter.com/rKfR9GHKF2 — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 9, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) “Watch: Scenes from Saraya Al-Quds fighters targeting Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles west of Gaza City. After our fighters returned from the clash areas in Khan Yunis, they confirmed the execution of several missions: “- Our fighters bombarded with regular mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. “- Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles north of Khan Yunis using machine guns. “- The fighters of Saraya and the fighters of Al-Amoudi Brigade in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades bombarded an enemy army command and control position in central Khan Yunis with heavy mortar shells.”

⚡️WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing its fighters target IOF soldiers and army vehicles in western Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NFxNiUkMkq — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 13, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy’s army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 13-2-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: “1- At 7:45, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Hounin Castle with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “2- At 11:15 targeting an Israeli police building in “Kiryat Shmona” with appropriate weapons and directly hitting it, as a response to the “israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, most recently in the village of Tallousa. “3- At 14:00, taking control of an Israeli Skylark drone in good technical condition. “4- At 15:00, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

🚨🇮🇱🎥 🟡🟢Hezbollah targeted the police headquarters of Kiryat Shmona Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the police headquarters of the Zionist regime in the town of Kiryat Shmona in the north of occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/20lWR8JVDF — 🇵🇸🇮🇪🔻☭Long Live James Connolly ✊🏼(he/him) (@tnega74) February 13, 2024

“5- At 18:10, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, causing direct hits. “6- At 20:00, Targeting the headquarters of the “Zebdine” Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “- Western Sector: “1- At 9:30, targeting spy equipment at the Hadab Yarin site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “2- At 14:12, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metat barracks with appropriate weapons and achieving a direct hit, leading to its members being killed or wounded. “The number of operations carried out by the Islamic Resistance during 129 days, from 2023/10/08 until 2024/02/13, reached 1,028 operations.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)