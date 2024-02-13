Nasser Hospital under Fire – Displaced Palestinians Killed, Wounded

Several displaced Palestinians were killed and injured on Tuesday in an Israeli shelling targeting a hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip said.

The casualties occurred as displaced civilians leaving the Nasser Medical Complex came under fire from Israeli forces, the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry, however, did not provide an exact figure.

“The occupation forces ordered the hospital management to evacuate the displaced and keep the patients and medical staff inside, which puts them in extreme danger,” the ministry said.

"Evacuate now, evacuate you animals," the Israeli army is heard demanding Palestinians sheltering inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Reports and footage emerge of shootings as some attempt to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/AN0qFxH2Ea — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 13, 2024

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel has pounded Khan Younis since January 22 amid its genocidal war in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,473 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,106 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, AA)