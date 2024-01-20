22 Palestinians Detained as Israeli Forces Conduct New Raids in West Bank

Palestinian children arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: WAFA, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli occupation forces carried out military raids in several cities of the occupied West Bank on Saturday, detaining at least 22 Palestinians and destroying several homes, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement that Israeli soldiers conducted incursions in several areas of the occupied territory, including Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem.

According to the groups, the Israeli army has detained 6,115 Palestinians in its raids into the occupied West Bank since October 8.

During the raids, Israeli soldiers also damaged homes and infrastructure as well as stole people’s money and vehicles, according to the statement.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

A total of 370 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,200 others injured since then, according to officials.

In Gaza, at least 24,927 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,388 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip.

(PC, Anadolu)

