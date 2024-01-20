Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two People in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least two people were killed on Saturday as an Israeli drone targeted a car in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the city of Tyre, on a road between the towns of Bazourieh and Burj Al-Shamali, resulting in two deaths.

Another attack reportedly targeted a house in the Marwahin area on the border with Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah announced in a statement that its members hit Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Hunin Castle and Al-Dhahirah site with “appropriate weapons.”

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way, in the war against the Israeli occupation.

The movement has targeted numerous military bases, intelligence installations, and other Israeli positions across the Lebanon-Israel border.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Another assassination in Lebanon;

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)