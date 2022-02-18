23 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Crackdown on Anti-Settlement Protest

Israeli forces Friday cracked down on an anti-settlement protest in Beita town, south of Nablus, on Friday morning, injuring 23 Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, Israeli forces violently attacked Palestinians who gathered atop Jabal Sabih (Sabih Mountain), in the early morning hours to confront Jewish settlers who planned to reach the hill and rebuild the evacuated illegal settlement outpost of Givat Eviatar.

Read more on our engagement with the @UN Human Rights Council 48th session Sep-Oct 2021 with focus on #SheikhJarrah #Beita and other violations against the Palestinian people at a whole! https://t.co/5f0JXQIS7L — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) February 17, 2022

The heavily-armed soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian villagers who barricaded themselves at the site, injuring at least 23 people.

The Israeli military prevented a medical crew from reaching the confrontation site to evacuate casualties.

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian journalists in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/UyHjvdYE1D — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 11, 2022

At least eight Palestinians from Beita were killed and over 620 others were injured while trying to oust the illegal settler outpost built atop Mount Sabih or Sbeih.

The number of settlers living in Jewish-only illegal settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law has jumped to over 600,000 and colonial settlement expansion has tripled since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)