Israeli Occupation Forces Lock down Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

February 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces suppress a Palestinian protest against house evictions in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: Activestills)

Israeli occupation forces imposed a nearly full lockdown of the occupied East Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, the lockdown was imposed shortly after dozens of  Palestinian citizens and peace activists were assaulted by the forces.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli Police physically assaulted Palestinians and solidarity activists outside the home of the Salem family – who are facing a risk of forceful Israeli expulsion – in the neighborhood and injured many of them.

Paramedics attempting to provide first aid to the injured were also denied entry into the neighborhood by the police, she added.

Tensions remained high in the neighborhood over the past week as extreme right-wing Israelis led by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir set up a makeshift office in the neighborhood, provoking its residents and drawing confrontations from time to time.

Following the move, dozens of settlers raided the neighborhood just after midnight, pelting stones at Palestinian homes and damaging cars.

Currently, 37 Palestinian families live in Sheikh Jarrah, six of them are facing imminent eviction. Since 2020, Israeli courts have ordered the eviction of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*