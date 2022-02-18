Israeli Forces Injure 12-Year-Old Palestinian in Kafr Qaddum

Israeli forces injured a Palestinian child while forcibly quelling an anti-settlement rally in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqiliya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Murad Ishteiwi, the local coordinator of the Popular Resistance movement, said that Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians taking part in the rally, hitting a 12-year-old boy by a live round in the thigh.

BREAKING: A 12-year-old Palestinian child got injured by Israeli gunfire during the weekly anti-colonization protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum. pic.twitter.com/VlyZ7U0XEk — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) February 18, 2022

Another protestor sustained wounds due to falling from a high place after being chased by Isreali soldiers, according to Ishteiwi.

Both casualties were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Photos | Scores of Palestinians took part today in the weekly anti-occupation march in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/KByeZkiOjd — Humanity._.1st (@ML35209678) February 18, 2022

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Jewish settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the Israeli authorities since 2002.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)