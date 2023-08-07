Four Syrian Soldiers Killed in Latest Israeli Attacks on Damascus: Reports

Israel attacked Syria again, killing and wounding several soldiers. The attacks are the latest in a long series of Israeli bombardments in the war-torn country.

Syrian air defenses were activated overnight to intercept a volley of “hostile” projectiles in the vicinity of the country’s capital Damascus, the country’s SANA news agency reported early on Monday.

Multiple explosions were heard in the Syrian capital shortly after 2:20am, as at least one bright flash illuminated the skies, according to social media footage.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus,” a Syrian military source told SANA.

Rules-based order, human rights etc. only apply in selective cases when they benefit the West. Israel has been bombing Syria for about eight years. (And Syria has never bombed Israel, for those wondering) https://t.co/bG9Uk9JClc — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) August 7, 2023

‘Pre-Emotive’ Aggressions

Syrian air defenses reportedly brought down most of the projectiles, but the attack still “led to the death of four soldiers and the wounding of four others,” in addition to “limited material losses.”

Damascus, along with other locations across the country, routinely come under missile strikes. The most recent was in mid-July, injuring two Syrian soldiers.

The Syrian government and the Russian military forces in the country often attribute such attacks to Israel.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on such attacks, in line with its longstanding policy of not discussing operations conducted outside the country.

On the rare occasions Israel acknowledges the strikes, they claim to be hitting Iranian and Hezbollah targets in ‘pre-emptive’ and ‘self-defense’ operations against Tehran’s growing influence in Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned the raids as a violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law.

(RT, PC)