400 Palestinian Prisoners Start Hunger Strike to Protest Israeli Repressive Measures

Some 400 Islamic Palestinian prisoners started a hunger strike on Wednesday in protest of Israel’s repressive measures, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a press release that the prisoners have gone on the open-ended hunger strike in protest of the punitive measures imposed against them by the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) following the escape of six prisoners from Gilboa Prison in September.

PPS added that the IPS administration started overnight to forcibly transfer the hunger-striking prisoners to separate cells because of their political affiliation, a move that was vehemently opposed by the prisoners.

Following the escape of six Palestinian political prisoners from the highly-fortified Gilboa Prison on September 6, IPS clamped down on Palestinian prisoners.

The escape triggered a massive manhunt for the escapees, who were later recaptured. The six political prisoners now face additional charges in addition to their original life sentences.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)