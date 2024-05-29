West Bank Under Attack – Israeli Forces Conduct Raids, Detain Journalist

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have stormed several towns in the occupied West Bank including Ramallah, Tubas, Al-Khalil and Tulkarm, while dozens of illegal Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Wednesday.

A large deployment of occupation forces invaded the towns of Kafr Malik and Khirbet Abu Falah, north of Ramallah, according to Palestinian media.

They also stormed and raided homes in Hebron (Al Khalil) and Tubas in the early hours of Wednesday. Several Palestinians were detained in Hebron, including journalist Bilal Al-Taweel, whose home in Sa’ir was raided. At least 13 people were detained in the town.

IOF withdrawing a disabled vehicle, the result of a Saraya Al-Quds, Tubas Brigade IED attack. They also reported being engaged in fierce gun battles with the IOF. pic.twitter.com/AwVuwTiAMY — The Nature Boy (@EFPconnoisseur) May 29, 2024

In Tubas, Israeli forces closed off streets in the town and raided the home of Imran Al-Muslimani, wanted by the occupation.

The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, the Saraya Al-Quds said in a statement that “our fighters in the Tubas Brigade confronted the invading forces…and targeted them with intense barrages of bullets.”

“Our fighters also detonated several explosive devices in the occupation’s vehicles around Al-Quds Open University and the Tammoun junction, causing significant damage and disabling one of the (Israeli military) vehicles.”

Qalqilya Raid, Arrests

Israeli forces, with overflying drones, also raided a residential building in Artah in Tulkarm, and stormed the west and northern parts of the city.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces raided, for the 14th time in weeks, the home of Tariq Dawoud, who is wanted by the occupation, and detained several of his family members, the Resistance News Network Telegram channel reported.

A week before the raid, the occupation forces arrested Tariq’s parents, his brother, and his uncle.

His family members have been routinely arrested and released, only to be re-arrested again in the occupation’s pursuit of Tariq, RNN added.

BREAKING| Israeli forces kidnap the child Yamen Dawud (13 years old) during a raid in Qalqilya in the West Bank to force his brother to turn himself in to the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/yRx7CLFofT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 16, 2024

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Also on Wednesday, illegal Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in east Jerusalem amid restrictions on Palestinians’ entry into the mosque, the Anadolu news outlet reported, citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA quoted witnesses who said the settlers stormed the mosque compound from its western Al-Mugharbah Gate area, the gate which is used by the settlers to storm into the mosque.

The settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, did provocative tours inside the mosque and performed Talmudic rituals inside.

It added that the Israeli forces intensified their restrictions in Jerusalem’s Old City area and gates leading to the mosque.

Israeli forces open fire at Palestinians' vehicles during a night raid in Turmusayya in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/I2BUsteaPl — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2024

Farm Land Restrictions

Israeli forces on Wednesday closed the entrances to agricultural roads with cement barriers in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, reported WAFA.

Ahmed Salah, a settlement activist said the closure of the roads would hinder Palestinian farmer’s access to their lands.

Jewish settlers along with occupation forces have escalated their violations and attacks against Palestinian farmers and landowners in the town, which include the shutting of roads and the destruction of greenhouses.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)