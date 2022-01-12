80-Year-Old Palestinian Man Dies after Being Beaten by Israeli Soldiers near Ramallah

An 80-year-old Palestinian man died early Wednesday after Israeli soldiers detained, blindfolded, and handcuffed him in the village of Jiljilya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad Moutee, head of the Jiljilya village council, told WAFA that Omar Abdelmajid As’ad was going home after a visit to his relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his vehicle and pulled him out of it, blindfolded, handcuffed, and harassed him before leaving him in an under-construction building.

Last night, Omar Abdelmajid As'ad, an 80-year-old Palestinian man was on his way back home after a visit to his relatives in his hometown of Jiljilya, in the occupied W.B. district of Ramallah, when an ambush of Israeli soldiers stopped & arrested him & tied his hands to the back pic.twitter.com/5STyPv4EKy — Humanity._.1st (@ML35209678) January 12, 2022

As’ad’s nephew, Mohammad, told Palestine TV that Israeli soldiers brutally assaulted his uncle in the under-construction home, Then, after realizing that he was dead, they just left him on the ground and left the area.

“He was an old man with respiratory issues,” Mohammad said.

“The soldiers had no reason to abduct him, let alone to cuff and blindfold him, and to take him to an under-construction home, where they constantly assaulted him, and then just left him there!”

At approximately 4:30 in the morning, after the Israeli soldiers had left the area, residents rushed to the building and found As’ad’s body, holding the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)