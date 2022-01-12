Hamas: Fatah Rejected Russian Invitation to Hold Reconciliation Talks

Fatah has recently rejected a Russian invitation to hold new reconciliation talks, senior member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Musa Abu Marzouq, said on Tuesday.

“We [Hamas] are ready to work with all sides to end the Palestinian division and carry out comprehensive Palestinian elections,” Abu Marzouq said, speaking to Al-Aqsa TV.

“We have never rejected any invitation aimed at regaining national unity based on maintaining the Palestinian principles.”

“It is impossible to carry out Palestinian elections that only fit a certain faction as per Fatah’s demand,” the senior Hamas leader continued.

Abu Marzouq called for Fatah to review its political stance and to stop its attempt to claim it is the sole representative of the Palestinians and exclude others.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)