By Fawzi Mahmoud

Ikram al-Astal is an 80-year-old math teacher, who, despite old age, has stepped up to help students in Gaza City keep up with their studies, as the COVID-19 lockdown persisted in the besieged Strip.

At the Palestine Chronicle, we salute Mrs. al-Astal, Palestinian heroine, who understands that education is, too a form of resistance.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, the Palestine Chronicle)