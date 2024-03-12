‘War, Now’ – Israeli Strikes Kill One Person, Injure Others in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli strikes killed one person and injured at least eight others in Lebanon, amid calls for war made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

One person was killed and eight others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck a residential building in the town of Dahr El-Ain near Baalbek, which is considered a stronghold for the Lebanese group Hezbollah

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike targeted farmland in the town of Nabi Chit in Baalbek.

Over 100 Missiles

Hezbollah announced on Tuesday morning the launch of more than 100 missiles toward military sites in northern Israel in response to its bombing of areas in Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the missiles were launched “in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities, the latest of which was in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek” on Monday night.

The statement added that the attack targeted “the headquarters of the Air and Missile Defense Command in the Kaila barracks, the missile and artillery base in Yoav, and the artillery positions deployed in its vicinity with more than 100 Katyusha rockets.”

‘War, Now!’

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to immediately attack Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

“Gallant, the military is your responsibility. What are you waiting for?” Ben-Gvir said in a statement, according to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post.

“Over 100 rockets launched at the State of Israel, and you sit quietly?” he reportedly asked, adding: “We have to start responding, attacking – war, now!”

Tensions Running High

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)