Palestinians Mourn Early Death of Artist Mohammad Joulani

The Palestinian Ministry of Culture has mourned Palestinian artist Mohammad Joulani who died on Friday at the age of 37, saying “his passing constitutes a loss for the Palestinian artistic and cultural scene.”

Born in 1983, Joulani studied fine arts at Al Quds University in the town of Abu Dis.

Palestinian artist Mohammad Joulani dies at 37 https://t.co/aiEDQBmC46 via @TheNationalUAE RIP

Such a short but vital life — nicola jane ablett (@rakdiva) October 4, 2020

In 2011, he returned to Al Quds University to teach visual arts until 2013. Between 2016 to 2018, he worked at the century-old Friends Boys School in Ramallah.

In 2016, he received the Ismail Shamout Award, which celebrates Palestinian art.

Primarily a painter, Joulani created works that depicted his hometown of Jerusalem and often drew himself or an anonymous human figure as his subject as a way to describe contemporary Palestinian issues.

His local community initiatives involved painting the rooftops and walls of Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City. These murals were often rendered in eye-catching colors and interlocking geometric shapes, as well as references to the Palestinian landscape.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)