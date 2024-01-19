Palestine Battles to Reach Round of 16 at AFC Asian Cup

By Sammy Baroud

Following an unfortunate 4-1 loss to Iran on January 14, Palestine locked in on matchday 2 as they took on Arab rivals, the UAE.

The AFC Asian Cup is underway and is two matchdays into the quadrennial tournament. The Palestine national team is, arguably, at their best condition in years, with talents like Oday Dabbagh getting to showcase his skills on Asia’s biggest stage.

What’s more important than a Palestine VS Iran match?

– Abu Obaida speech, duh! Happening now! pic.twitter.com/zylmSy3XNF — Malak🔻🇵🇸 (@Blankenough) January 14, 2024

UAE opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header from Sultan Adill Alamiri. This goal, however, is essentially the only great UAE moment of the match.

Bad Luck, and Eisa

Palestine, on the other hand, bolstered 66 percent possession throughout the match, and had the majority of the chances that came throughout the game. A penalty won from Dabbagh being fouled, was taken by Seyam and saved by the talented Emirati keeper, Khalid Eisa.

Moment of Silence for the people in Gaza ahead of kickoff at the Iran Vs Palestine game at the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/Mjw84PcfHq — Lama Al-Arian (@lalarian) January 14, 2024

Eisa truly was the only player on the Emirate side that stood between Palestine and a decisive victory. The scoreline was leveled in the 50th minute via an own goal by Emirati Bader Nasser, from a cross by Tamer Seyam.

Seyam also nearly finished a goal in minute 45+3, just before halftime, but once again was blocked by the magic touch of Eisa.

Dabbagh also had headed the ball just over the crossbar on more than one occasion. Palestine had the chances to win, but a combination of bad luck and Eisa prevented them from doing so.

In a clear message: "Don't normalize genocide," solidarity with #Palestine against "Israel's" genocide war on Gaza soared through the #UAE vs. Palestine AFC Asian Cup Match. #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/zUeiYBFlTv — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 19, 2024

What This Means

With Iran leading Group C after a win over Hong Kong today, and Palestine coming up against Hong Kong on Tuesday, January 23, there is still time for Palestine to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

The most ideal scenario is one where Palestine claims a decisive victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday, and Iran beats the UAE with a decisive scoreline as well.

This would bring Palestine level on points with the UAE while bringing Al Fidai’i – the freedom fighters – ahead on goal difference.

The nature of the Asian Cup does allow several 3rd place finishers to go through, however it wouldn’t be the best scenario for Palestine to barely get by on the final matchday.

"Free, free Palestine!" bergema di Stadium Al-Janoub, Palestine vs UAE. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/obtV9eKJD1 — Zulhelmi Zainal Azam (@zulhelmizainal1) January 18, 2024

More than a Game

Our national football heroes continue to strive on the football pitch for Asian football glory, while their people are fighting a legendary battle against an Israeli genocide in Gaza.

For Palestinians, football is not just about sports. It is about persistence, collective identity and hope.

The resilience of the Palestinian people can be seen through every minute of a 90 minutes of football, and hopefully the ‘Lions of Canaan’ can make their country and their people proud on the international stage.

At a time where the people of Gaza have beaten the odds by resisting, in fact beating the well-equipped and massive Israeli army, football fans around the globe hope that the Palestine National Football team can do the same.

