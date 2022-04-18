WATCH: Israeli Forces Critically Injure Two Palestinians near Jenin

Israeli forces today shot and critically injured two Palestinians on Monday, in the town of al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local security sources said that an Israeli military force forcibly entered and ransacked a number of houses in the town as part of a detention raid, triggering confrontations.

Reports of a critical bullet injury this morning as israeli troops raid & open fire at Palestinian residents in Al-Yamoun town, west of #Jenin pic.twitter.com/rg4wrufxpK — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 18, 2022

The soldiers opened fire on dozens of Palestinians who attempted to block their passage, hitting two with live ammunition and causing dozens to suffocate from tear gas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the casualties were hospitalized for critical injuries in the head and neck.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)