Palestinian Citizens of Israel Rally in Haifa in Solidarity with Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinian citizens of Israel rallied on Sunday night, in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque in Haifa city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Scores of the Palestinian residents of the city gathered at Prisoner’s Square close to the German Colony to condemn Israeli attacks against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Jewish settler intrusions into the site.

Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Friday morning and attacked thousands of Palestinian worshippers performing the dawn prayer causing dozens of injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. https://t.co/Ffu3qFfS1P pic.twitter.com/hX4y13erQU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2022

The participants in the rally shouted slogans condemning apartheid Israel and stressing the importance of liberation and justice for the Palestinian people and condemning attacks.

Heavily-armed police and special units were deployed close to the rally and made few arrests.

Protest in occupied Haifa in support of Al-Aqsa, and chants for Gaza and Jenin and the resistance pic.twitter.com/MtUq5so9LJ — Ibn Riad – ابن رياض (@IbnRiad) April 17, 2022

Palestinians have been rallying against Israeli escalation and attacks since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, including police crackdown on Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, encroachments upon the mosque compound, and the killing of seven Palestinians in the West Bank since Wednesday.