Palestinian Citizens of Israel Rally in Haifa in Solidarity with Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

April 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

Dozens of Palestinian citizens of Israel rallied on Sunday night, in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque in Haifa city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Scores of the Palestinian residents of the city gathered at Prisoner’s Square close to the German Colony to condemn Israeli attacks against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Jewish settler intrusions into the site.

The participants in the rally shouted slogans condemning apartheid Israel and stressing the importance of liberation and justice for the Palestinian people and condemning attacks.

Heavily-armed police and special units were deployed close to the rally and made few arrests.

Palestinians have been rallying against Israeli escalation and attacks since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, including police crackdown on Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, encroachments upon the mosque compound, and the killing of seven Palestinians in the West Bank since Wednesday.

 

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*