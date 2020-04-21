Abbas Warns US, Israel against Annexation

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned the US administration and Israeli government on Monday against their plans to annex any part of the occupied West Bank, Anadolu has reported.

“Despite our preoccupation [with the virus], we also have politics,” Abbas told his ministers during an online meeting in Ramallah.

#OPINION: With his constant readiness to concede to his extreme right-wing government coalition partners to ensure his own political survival, #Netanyahu offered his country little by way of a viable political vision, writes @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/TGMrumpHp7 — Arab News (@arabnews) April 20, 2020

“Do not think that because of the coronavirus we have forgotten about the annexation, Netanyahu’s measures or the ‘deal of the century’. We continue to seek an end to the occupation and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Abbas added that as soon as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes an announcement about the annexation of Palestinian land, the PA will take appropriate measures.

On Monday evening, after three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement.

According to the deal, “Netanyahu can advance legislation to annex parts of the West Bank starting July 1, on the condition that the move is supported by the U.S. administration,” Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)