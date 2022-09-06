Abu Akleh’s Family Rejects Israeli Army Report on Palestinian Journalist’s Killing

The family of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering a raid by Israeli troops in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, has rejected an Israeli army report on her killing.

Israeli forces murdered Shireen Abu Akleh. They lied about the killing and spread disinformation. They attacked her funeral. Now they say maybe the killing was a mistake but ‘no one will be punished’. This is ‘justice’ in Israel’s apartheid regime. pic.twitter.com/qi72yZ3aLQ — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) September 5, 2022

“The Israeli government and military released a statement that tried to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility for killing Shireen Abu Akleh, our aunt, sister, best friend, journalist, and a Palestinian American,” said the family in an open letter.

“We have known for over 4 months now that an Israeli soldier shot and killed Shireen as countless investigations conducted by CNN, the Associated Press, the New York Times, Al Jazeera, Al-Haq, B’tselem, the United Nations, and others have all concluded. And yet, as expected, Israel has refused to take responsibility for murdering Shireen.”

The Abu Akleh family said that it is not surprised by this outcome since it is “obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals” cannot investigate their own crimes.

“However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated, and disappointed. Since Shireen was killed our family has called for a thorough, independent, and credible US investigation that leads to accountability, which is the bare minimum the US government should do for one of their own citizens.”

The family members insisted that they will continue to demand that the US government follow through with its stated commitments to accountability, but that “requires action”.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)