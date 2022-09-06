German Court Rules in Favor of Palestinian Reporter Fired from DW

A German court ruled on Monday that German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was not legally justified in firing Palestinian-Jordanian journalist Farah Maraqa over antisemitism allegations, The New Arab reported.

A judge ordered DW to return Farah Maraqa to work starting from the date of the ruling and pay her wages for the time she spent dismissed, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

Another victory in the Deutsche Welle case!

Today, Berlin Labour Court found Deutsche Welle unlawfully dismissed journalist @Farah_Maraqa #DW👇🏽1/4https://t.co/dK5qQCCoGN — European Legal Support Center (ELSC) (@elsclegal) September 5, 2022

Euro-Med Monitor said it “welcomed” the decision that Maraqa’s firing was not legally justified.

Maraqa tweeted on Monday that it was a “date for celebrations”, saying the court “gave me justice today”.

Her lawyer, Hauke Rinsdorf, told The New Arab the court “ruled totally in our favor in the case of the unlawful dismissal of Farah”, saying Maraqa is now entitled to return to her work since the court held DW is “obliged to reinstate her”.

Another human rights victory this year! Palestinian-Jordanian journalist @Farah_Maraqa just won a legal battle against @DeutscheWelle, which fired her and 6 of her Arab colleagues last February following a biased investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/CMuuEZQ0Cm — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 5, 2022

Maraqa was among seven Arab members of staff fired by DW in February following an independent external investigation into antisemitism allegations in the media outlet’s Arabic news section.

Euro-Med Monitor previously reviewed the investigation’s report, calling it “biased, flawed and dangerous”.

