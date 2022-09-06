German Court Rules in Favor of Palestinian Reporter Fired from DW

September 6, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian journalist Farah Maraqa. (Photo: via European Legal Support center website)

A German court ruled on Monday that German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was not legally justified in firing Palestinian-Jordanian journalist Farah Maraqa over antisemitism allegations, The New Arab reported.

A judge ordered DW to return Farah Maraqa to work starting from the date of the ruling and pay her wages for the time she spent dismissed, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

Euro-Med Monitor said it “welcomed” the decision that Maraqa’s firing was not legally justified.

Maraqa tweeted on Monday that it was a “date for celebrations”, saying the court “gave me justice today”.

Her lawyer, Hauke Rinsdorf, told The New Arab the court “ruled totally in our favor in the case of the unlawful dismissal of Farah”, saying Maraqa is now entitled to return to her work since the court held DW is “obliged to reinstate her”.

Maraqa was among seven Arab members of staff fired by DW in February following an independent external investigation into antisemitism allegations in the media outlet’s Arabic news section.

Euro-Med Monitor previously reviewed the investigation’s report, calling it “biased, flawed and dangerous”.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

