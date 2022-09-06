Israeli Authorities Threaten to Close School near Ramallah (VIDEO)

September 6, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian teachers confront Israeli soldiers who arrested two students from a West Bank school. (Photo: via Palestinian Ministry of Education TW Page)

Israeli occupation authorities threatened on Monday to close a Palestinian school in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, alleging students throw stones at Israeli occupation soldiers, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Badr Shreitah, the school headmaster, said Israeli occupation forces surrounded the Deir Nizam secondary school and threatened to shut it down for one month if stone-throwing by students continues.

The Israeli occupation forces raided the school at the start of the school year, five days ago, and detained two students from within its classrooms while assaulting teachers who confronted them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education says the Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law and the students’ right to pursue an education in a safe environment.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*