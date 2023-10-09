Abu Obeida: An Execution for Every Bombing in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance movement Hamas, said in a recorded message of which The Palestine Chronicle received a copy, that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will respond to the massacres underway in the impoverished Strip.

These are the main points in his brief statement:

The enemy does not speak the language of humanity or morality. Therefore, we will only speak to him in a language that he understands

We feel tremendous pain for what has befallen many families in Gaza, as a result of the crimes of Zionist fascism.

We have decided to bring to an end Zionist fascist crimes against our people.

Every targeting of Gaza without a previous warning will be met with the execution of an Israeli hostage.

Only the enemy is responsible for this decision in front of the world and the ball is now in its (Israeli) court.

