Abu Obeida: An Execution for Every Bombing in Gaza

October 9, 2023 Articles, Features, Videos
Qassam Brigades spokesperon, Abu Obeida. (Photo: Qassam.net)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will respond to the massacres underway in the impoverished Strip.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance movement Hamas, said in a recorded message of which The Palestine Chronicle received a copy, that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will respond to the massacres underway in the impoverished Strip.

These are the main points in his brief statement: 

  • The enemy does not speak the language of humanity or morality. Therefore, we will only speak to him in a language that he understands
  • We feel tremendous pain for what has befallen many families in Gaza, as a result of the crimes of Zionist fascism.
  • We have decided to bring to an end Zionist fascist crimes against our people.
  • Every targeting of Gaza without a previous warning will be met with the execution of an Israeli hostage.
  • Only the enemy is responsible for this decision in front of the world and the ball is now in its (Israeli) court.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

