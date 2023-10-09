Abu Obeida: An Execution for Every Bombing in Gaza

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will respond to the massacres underway in the impoverished Strip.
Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance movement Hamas, said in a recorded message of which The Palestine Chronicle received a copy, that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will respond to the massacres underway in the impoverished Strip.
Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance movement #Hamas, said in a recorded message of which The Palestine Chronicle received a copy, that the Palestinian Resistance will respond to the massacres underway in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rlITGtB6FD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2023
These are the main points in his brief statement:
- The enemy does not speak the language of humanity or morality. Therefore, we will only speak to him in a language that he understands
- We feel tremendous pain for what has befallen many families in Gaza, as a result of the crimes of Zionist fascism.
- We have decided to bring to an end Zionist fascist crimes against our people.
- Every targeting of Gaza without a previous warning will be met with the execution of an Israeli hostage.
- Only the enemy is responsible for this decision in front of the world and the ball is now in its (Israeli) court.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Be the first to comment