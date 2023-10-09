Rapid Developments in Lebanon: Hezbollah Fighter Killed, Six Israeli Soldiers Wounded

October 9, 2023 Blog, News
Hezbollah fighters during a military drill at the border with Israel. (Photo: Supplied)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab and Lebanese Media reported that a member of the powerful Hezbollah Resistance group has been killed in an Israeli bombing.

UPDATE: A Kornet missile from southern Lebanon hit an Israeli army target in response to reports about the killing of a Hezbollah member in the occupied Lebanese Sheeba Farm.

The escalation followed clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Lebanese Sheeba Farm.

In a separate development, also in Lebanon, six Israeli soldiers were wounded including one in a serious condition following an attack by Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

This followed a decision by the Israeli military to fortify forces in northern Israel and in occupied Arab regions.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

