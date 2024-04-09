Zanna Operation Video Released – Resistance Roundup – Day 186

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Saturday, Al-Qassam confirmed killing 14 Israeli soldiers and the wounding of others in both Zanna and Amal neighborhoods.

Three days following the announcement by Al-Qassam Brigades that it killed nine Israeli soldiers in the Zanna neighborhood east of Khan Yun, a video was released showing the Israeli soldiers ambushed from a very close distance.

The just-released video attests to the claims made by the Resistance.

The video, entitled, ‘Ambush of the Righteous,’ was captioned as: “Scenes of targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles on the afternoon of the 27th of Ramadan from zero distance in the Al-Zana area, east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

A dialogue follows, where blurred images of Qassam fighters are shown discussing the ambush. In front of them, a map that demonstrates prior knowledge of the movement of Israeli army units in the area.

'Ambush of the Righteous' Al-Qassam Brigades published scenes of targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles on the afternoon of Saturday from zero distance in the Al-Zanna area, east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VF0oXQqigV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 9, 2024

Below are the latest statements by the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of Zionist vehicles penetrating the outskirts of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with 18 mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a command headquarters and an engineering group on the Netzarim axis with 11 mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades, bombard enemy forces’ gatherings southwest of Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 09-04-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 12:00 , the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms were targeted with artillery shells. 2- At 15:00, a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Baghdadi site was targeted with a drone attack, hitting its target precisely. 3- At 15:00, the drone jamming device at the Al-Assi site was targeted with a drone attack, hitting its target precisely. 4- At 15:15, the Rweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills was targeted with rocket weapons and hit directly. 5- At 15:25, the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons and hit directly.

Hezbollah destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank on the border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/rtCQdGpniP — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) April 9, 2024

6- At 16:00, the Al-Assi site was targeted with rocket weapons and hit directly. “- Western Sector: 1- At 06:00, a movement of Israeli soldiers around the Jal Al-Alam site was targeted with artillery shells. 2- At 10:30, a fiery attack was launched on Israeli soldiers and a Merkava tank at the Doviv barracks, resulting in the destruction of the tank and deaths and injuries among the soldiers.”

