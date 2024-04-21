‘Abu Shujaa is Alive’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 198

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Just as the Israeli army was spreading news about its successful mission in Nur Shams, an unexpected event surprised everyone.

Slowly, but surely, the West Bank is becoming another center for the Palestinian Resistance.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Israeli army attacked with unprecedented ferocity all possible Resistance strongholds in the West Bank.

The objective was, and remains, ensuring that the West Bank does not rise in an armed uprising that could offer real support to Palestinians resisting in the Strip.

The Palestinian Authority played an important role in helping Israel pacify the resistance, especially in the northern West Bank regions – Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and their adjacent refugee camps.

In recent days, however, there is evidence that suggests that the resistance in the West Bank was not crushed, to the contrary, it is growing.

BREAKING: Abu Shujaa is alive and well, received by the masses and carried on their shoulders at the funeral of the martyrs of Tulkarem, after the IOF failed to assassinate him. pic.twitter.com/FhCoBS1i4y — The News Room (@TheNewsRoom0) April 21, 2024

The perfect illustration of this, aside from the rising number of resistance operations, is what transpired at Tulkarm’s Nur Shams refugee camp starting on Thursday.

For three days, the Israeli army carried one of the most violent episodes against the residents of the camp, killing 14, and wounding and arresting many.

The greatest prize of the Israeli raid was the killing of the Palestinian leader of the Tulkarm Brigade, Mohammed Jaber, known by his nom de guerre Abu Shujaa.

Just as the Israeli army was spreading news about its successful mission in Nur Shams, an unexpected event surprised everyone, including the Palestinians themselves.

While the bodies of the Nur Shams victims were being lowered to the ground, Abu Shujaa suddenly appeared.

His appearance, along with dozens of fighters, has immediately changed the mood from that of utter grief to jubilation. Hundreds of people chanted for the resistance as many ran towards Abu Shujaa, trying to hug him and touch his hair to make sure that, indeed, he was still alive.

After reports of his martyrdom, Resistance commander #AbuShujaa emerged in the crowds today in #NurShams camp signaling the Israeli failure in its incursion into the Camp, which was primarily aimed at assassinating the leader.#Palestine #WestBank #أبو_شجاع pic.twitter.com/u1sMtegIuV — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 21, 2024

The news of Abu Shujaa’s reemergence was reported by Al-Mayadeen, Misbar, and other Palestinian and Middle Eastern media.

In a brief interview, conducted at the funeral, Abu Shujaa declared that he and his comrades will remain “on the path of the martyrs until victory”.

Below are two items:

First, the full statement by Abu Shujaa as conveyed by the Resistance News Network. The statement was communicated via their Telegram channel and is published here in its original form.

Second, is the latest statements issued by the Gaza and the Lebanese Resistance at all fronts. The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

⚡️Tulkarm Brigade Commander Abu Shujaa confirms that he is alive after information indicated that he was assassinated yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bIzFw0qB3z — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 20, 2024

What Happened at Nur Shams?

Full Statement by Mohammed Jaber, Abu Shujaa:

“Praise be to God for your safety. What is your message to the occupation?” “Our message is that we have challenged the occupation and here we are still alive. We are walking on the path of the martyrs, no matter how many of us they assassinate, this situation (the resistance) will not end, God willing. We are on the path of the martyrs, until victory.” “What happened in the camp?” “What happened is that they invaded the camp and the invasion lasted between 50 to 55 hours. It is true that God has chosen martyrs from us, but praise be to God, there was confrontation from our fighting brothers. There are killed and wounded from their side, but the enemy did not admit to them. We challenge the enemy’s institutions to admit what happened in Al-Iyada neighborhood, and Al-Manshiya neighborhood and other regions in the camp.” “There were many attempts of defamation which fell upon the beginning of the battle. What is your message today?” “My message is you will not be able to assassinate us morally as long as our Lord is with us, it is hard to get to us morally, psychologically, or anything. As long as our Lord is with us, it is hard for anyone to defeat us.”

The Palestinian leader of the Tulkarm Brigade, Mohammed Jaber, known by his nom de guerre Abu Shujaa, is alive and appeared at the funeral of the victims of the Israeli raid in Nur Shams. This is his interview. 🔻 pic.twitter.com/hG6cSy0Vfz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

“Abu Shujaa you have become a symbol for all the fighters in the West Bank, what message do you send to them?” “I sent a salute and a message to all the children and all the fighters in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the diaspora, that we will not let you down God willing, we will stay at the best of your expectations. We hope from all the honorable ones to not let us down and to remain on the path of the martyrs, our martyrs. “We thank all the regions in the West Bank and its camps: Jenin camp, Balata camp, Far’a, Dheisheh, Bethlehem. We will remain at the best of their expectations God willing.” “Abu Shujaa, a lot of mothers prayed for your safety and they were extremely sad when they heard about your martyrdom, what would you like to tell them?” “God willing, we will remain on the path of your sons, we will march forward God willing. We are alive because of your prayers. Do not forget us in your prayers.”

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Targeting a military D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a military D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Z3Pl79qFFc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades shell the Shoumera Military Base in the western sector of Upper Al-Jalil, northern occupied Palestine, from southern Lebanon with 20 Grad rockets, in response to the massacres committed by the zionist enemy in steadfast Gaza and the revolutionary West Bank.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:30 AM on Sunday, 21-04-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement (the occupied Lebanese town of Tarbikha) with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Sunday, 21-04-2024, targeted the newly installed espionage equipment around the Doviv barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and causing its destruction.

🇱🇧🇵🇸 There is no doubt in your victory, Hezbollah is the Party that shall be triumphant pic.twitter.com/BmzFhOu4yb — Shiaphobia Sticker (@ShiaphobiaLB) April 21, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:20 AM on Sunday, 21-04-2024, targeted the deployment positions of Israeli enemy soldiers south of the Jal al-Alam site with Burkan missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:30 PM on Sunday, 21-04-2024, targeted it with appropriate weapons, resulting in its destruction once again. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:15 PM on Sunday, 21-04-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)