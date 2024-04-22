GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Readies for Rafah Invasion | Head of Military Intelligence Resigns | Iraqi Hezbollah to Resume Attacks – Day 199

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army is preparing to invade the southern city of Rafah, according to reports by Israeli media. The head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Division, Aharon Haliva, resigned after he took responsibility for what happened on October 7. Regional tensions have intensified, with Iraqi Hezbollah forces announcing that they will resume attacks on American bases. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,151 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,084 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, April 22, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,151 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,084 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that the UN Security Council has proven its failure in shouldering its responsibilities to work to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Monday, April 22, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army aircraft bombed the Al-Taqwa Mosque in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leading to its destruction.

Monday, April 22, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: We will respond to any measures against our territory, and the response will include countries that help the Israeli occupation.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed with artillery a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site in the Western Galilee.

Monday, April 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SPANISH FM: We demand a permanent ceasefire to prevent the risk of Israeli military operations extending to Rafah.

ISRAELI MEDIA: the head of the Military Intelligence Division, Aharon Halvba, resigned after he announced that he took responsibility for what happened on October 7.

Monday, April 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: there were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of citizens next to the Abu Salim Mosque in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, April 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RADIO: The army is preparing to start its invasion of Rafah.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE: Three Israelis were slightly injured in what was suspected to be a ramming attack.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is strengthening its presence in occupied Jerusalem to secure the Jewish Easter celebrations.

CHANNEL 12: Three shells from Lebanon fell in open areas in the Arab Al-Aramsha border area in northern Israel after activating sirens.

Monday, April 22, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah said that it targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Dhahira site in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, northern Israel, due to suspected rocket shells.

Monday, April 22, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of the central and southern Gaza Strip, and drones also targeted a school in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of the central and southern Gaza Strip, and drones also targeted a school in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

IRAQI HEZBOLLAH FORCES: the armed factions will resume attacks on American forces, attributing their decision to the lack of progress regarding the withdrawal of American forces during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani to Washington.

Monday, April 22, 03:10 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA, PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, in parallel with an Israeli raid targeting the southeastern area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces shelled with artillery north of Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Injuries reported following in an Israeli raid targeting Al-Taqwa Mosque in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. An Israeli raid targeted a house in the Al-Brook area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. An Israeli raid targeted the Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

(The Palestine Chronicle)