Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Young Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers on Wednesday shot and injured a young Palestinian man near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to security sources, heavily-armed Israeli soldiers were stationed at the entrance of the village of Nabi Saleh. They opened fire toward the young man, wounding him in the foot.

The casualty was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was described as stable.

For many years, human rights organizations have accused Israel of practicing a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against Palestinians.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)