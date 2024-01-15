After Much Anticipation, Qassam Releases Video of Three Israeli Prisoners

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Finally, Al-Qassam Brigades revealed the fate of three Israeli soldiers, who were captured on October 7 and held in Gaza ever since.

The three, named Noah Arghamani, Etai Firsky, and Yosi Sherabi, appeared in a video by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas yesterday, with the words “Wait for us… we will inform you of their fate tomorrow. Your government is lying.”

This is the first time that Al-Qassam uses this tactic, which is clearly designed to engage, and put pressure on Israeli society.

The captives appeared in the video sending messages to the Israeli government, demanding an end to the war and their return to their families.https://t.co/b0cMvbhzjY pic.twitter.com/kSLayvhIsv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2024

In today’s video, the three prisoners sent strong messages to the Netanyahu government, demanding that they are brought home.

The prisoners complained about the constant Israeli bombardment and the lack of progress in their case.

However, the video takes another turn when we learn that Etai Firsky and Yosi Sherabi were, in fact, killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, each dying on a separate occasion.

Finally, Al-Qassam Brigades revealed the fate of three Israeli soldiers, who were captured on October 7 and held in Gaza ever since. ⚠️ graphic content has been blurred pic.twitter.com/uOoDOeJfzb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2024

“After the building were were in was hit (by an Israeli airstrike – PC), we were all buried under the rubble. Al-Qassam soldiers rescued my life and Etai. Later, we were not able to save Yosi,” Noah Arghamani said.

“After many days, two nights, Etai and I were relocated to another place while being transported. Etai was hit by an IDF airstrike, he did not survive,” she added.

The latest release by Al-Qassam is expected to add more fuel to the fire in Israel, where the majority of the population, including many politicians, say they are ready for a deal with Hamas, as long as it brings back all Israeli prisoners.

Palestinians want an end to the war and the return of all Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, currently numbering, according to Addameer, to 7,000.

(The Palestine Chronicle)