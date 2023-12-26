Israel Faces “Tough Countdown” After Killing Top Military Official – Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amir-Abdollahian has warned Tel Aviv of a “tough countdown”, following the assassination of a top military advisor in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned Israel of a “tough countdown” on Monday, following the assassination of a military commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

General Sayyed Razi Mousavi, the Commander of the IRGC in Syria, was assassinated in Damascus on Monday, the Iran Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to Tasnim, quoting Iranian sources in Syria, “the Zionist regime fired three missiles from the occupied Golan targeting General Mousavi in the Zeinabiyeh area of Damascus.”

Tasnim reported that General Mousavi was one of the oldest IRGC military advisers serving in Syria and one of the close companions of slain military commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Referring to “the martyrdom of the Iranian advisor to fight against terrorism in Syria”, the Foreign Minister offered his “sincere condolences to his respected family and the two nations of Iran and Syria,” in a post on X on Monday.

“This honorable martyr fought bravely for many years alongside martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region against terrorists,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“Tel Aviv is waiting for a tough countdown,” he added.

Israel Will “Pay a Price”

In a statement, the IRCG warned that Israel will “pay a price” for his death.

“(We emphasize) that the usurping and savage Zionist regime will undoubtedly pay the price for this crime,” the IRCG stated.

Daily but contained clashes took place at the southern Lebanese border between the Resistance group Hezbollah, a major ally for Tehran, and the Israeli occupation army, leading to scores of dead and wounded on both sides.

Though Tehran has repeatedly asserted that it has no control over its allies in the region, who include the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, Israel and the United States often accuse Iran of orchestrating the action of its regional ‘clients.’

The assassination of General Mousavi came only hours after Washington accused Tehran of attacking an Israeli ship in the Indian Ocean.

Tehran is a strong supporter of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza but has not engaged directly in the war, which has, thus far, killed over 20,000 Palestinians in less than three months.

(The Palestine Chronicle)