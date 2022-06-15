Ahmed Manasra Moved to Hospital after Mental Health Deterioration

The Israel Prison Service on Monday transferred Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra to the Ramle Prison Hospital after his mental health deteriorated, his defense team disclosed.

“The Israeli prosecution informed us that the Israeli Prison Service transferred the child prisoner Ahmed Manasra last night to Ramle Prison Hospital due to his deteriorating mental health condition, without disclosing further details,” Ahmed’s lawyer Khaled Zabarka announced in a short statement.

Zabarka explained that the prison doctor had issued an order to transfer Ahmed to the prison hospital for ten days.

"Ahmad has been tortured since he was 13 years old," said the mother of Ahmed Manasra, who was just 13 years when he was jailed by Israeli occupation. How many Palestinian children like Ahmad have been robbed of their childhood by Israel's Apartheid rule? #FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/nHN3wudFUi — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 9, 2022

In February, Ahmed’s family said he had a psychological disorder due to isolation and harsh prison conditions because of being detained since 2015.

The family stressed that Ahmed requires a proper and professional diagnosis, treatment with appropriate medications and an end to his isolation.

The family shared that he was violently beaten when he was detained in 2015 at 13, resulting in a fractured skull.

A psychiatrist eventually visited Ahmed and found that he has a psychological disorder due to the violence, isolation and oppression he is subjected to in Israeli prisons.

Ahmad Manasra's mental health has deteriorated so badly, he had to be taken to a prison hospital last night. A military court is due to consider to end Ahmad Manasra's solitary confinement tomorrow.

The harm being inflicted on Ahmad through delays is senseless.#FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/fqeyC1uSeG — Layth Hanbali (@LaythHanbali) June 14, 2022

The psychiatrist reiterated that his isolation in a narrow cell and being prevented from mixing with other prisoners was a major contributor to his illness and that he also needed access to outside space.

Manasra has been unlawfully detained for seven years by the Israeli occupation under horrific circumstances and is currently suffering from serious mental health issues. He was arrested at just 13 and interrogated without a lawyer or his parents present.

Last month, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) filed a request to the Beersheba District Court requesting the extension of his solitary confinement.

