Macron Urges Israel to Respond to Gaza Aid Crisis, Threatens Sanctions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“If there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position.”

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that his country could “harden” its stance on Israel and “apply sanctions” if the Tel Aviv government does not respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The humanitarian blockade is creating a situation that is untenable on the ground,” Macron said at a joint press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Macron stressed that it was “very clear” that “we cannot allow the situation to continue.”.

BREAKING 🇫🇷🇵🇸🇮🇱 Macron Threatens #Israel – Allow #Gaza aid or face sanctions. Macron asked his government to embrace a ‘humanitarian response’ while France will seek to ‘toughen collective position’ against Israel Also reaffirms need for recognition of a Palestinian state pic.twitter.com/Ej82TZEwBz — Monitor𝕏 (@MonitorX99800) May 30, 2025

“If there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position,” he stated, reportedly adding that this meant putting an end to the assumption that there was respect for human rights, “and apply sanctions.”

He also reaffirmed recognition of a Palestinian state with conditions was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity,” according to France24.

Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since March 2, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Last week, Israel announced it would allow some aid in, but the UN and Gaza authorities warn that it is not enough.

Joint Declaration

A joint declaration issued by the two countries included that Singapore and France “affirm our support for and our intention to work closely on international endeavours that would bring about lasting peace and security in the Middle East.”

This includes the forthcoming High-Level Conference on the Implementation of the Two-State Solution co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, the declaration, published on the Singaporean Foreign Ministry’s website, stated.

The countries expressed their “deep concern” over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, “now at risk of starvation, and the recent extension of Israeli military operations there, which have resulted in unbearable suffering for the civilian population.”

“We call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and immediate, massive and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Two-State Solution

The governments also reiterated their support for the implementation of the two-state solution, “consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side in peace and security.”

“This is the only viable option to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the statement added.

They urged “all parties to refrain from undertaking any unilateral action that attempts to change the status quo, as this will hinder the peace process.”

“The conflict cannot be resolved by the permanent forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, either in Gaza or the West Bank,” the governments stressed.

UN Membership

On Wednesday, Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Slovenia called on the international community to accept the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Implementing the two-State solution and recognition of Palestine, the governments said in a joint statement, “is not only morally right, but it also produced the necessary momentum to revive the spirit of the implementation of the two-State solution.”

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several Palestinians have been killed and wounded by Israeli airstrikes since dawn on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources. https://t.co/Vwg2I1OmVn pic.twitter.com/6krPEgOglk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Agencies)