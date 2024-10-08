The World after October 7 – Has the War on the Palestinians Changed Middle East, Global Politics? (VIDEO)

Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo discussed the implications of October 7. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The video podcast took place in commemoration of the first anniversary of the events of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent genocidal war launched by Israel on Gaza.

On Monday, October 7, Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo were joined by renowned journalist and political analyst Robert Inlakesh, young Pan-African organizer and activist Bouna Mbaye, and a number of experts to discuss the Israeli war, its consequences on the region, international solidarity, and other topics.

Guests included Zarefah Baroud, Yves Engler, Anyssa Mahmoud, Professor Jeremy Salt, and Benay Blend.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

