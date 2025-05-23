Aid Workers, Children among Scores Killed in New Wave of Israeli Bombardments

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid growing famine and collapsed infrastructure, Israel intensifies its assault on Gaza’s north, center, and south.

Israeli occupation forces resumed their bombardment of several areas across the Gaza Strip on Friday, resulting in scores of casualties, including among humanitarian workers.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, a massacre was carried out in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza, where an Israeli airstrike targeted a multi-story residential building belonging to the Darduna family.

More than 50 people were reported killed or missing. Al-Jazeera reported that civil defense and medical teams are struggling to retrieve bodies and rescue survivors due to a severe lack of resources.

Jabaliya has been under sustained and intense Israeli bombardment for several days, leaving scores of casualties.

The media office also reported that six aid workers were killed in another Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, Al-Jazeera cited medical and Civil Defense sources confirming the deaths of four Palestinians—including two children—after an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment at the Abd al-Al intersection on al-Jalaa Street.

The wounded and dead were taken to the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Further Israeli artillery shelling was reported in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, as well as in the eastern and northern parts of Khan Yunis.

In northern Gaza, Al Jazeera’s correspondent said Israeli forces conducted aerial strikes targeting multiple buildings.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, has reached 53,762, with 122,197 wounded.

The ministry added that since the latest phase of the Israeli offensive began on March 18, at least 3,613 Palestinians have been killed and 10,156 wounded.

(PC, AJA)