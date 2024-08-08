The Explosion was Massive – Resistance Roundup – Day 307

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian fighter is seen running toward an Israeli military personnel carrier, which is known as M113.

The Palestinian, a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades, plants an explosive device on top of the Israeli vehicle, then he runs back towards the rubble of a destroyed building in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah.

The explosion is massive, indicating that everyone inside the vehicle was killed or wounded.



That was one of several scenes broadcast in one video published by the Al-Qassam Brigades. Other scenes showed Israeli Merkava tanks being hit by Palestinian-made Yassin-105 anti-tank shells.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam executed a well-planned ambush targeting enemy vehicles invading Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “Notes: “0:15 – Targeting a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. 0:32 – Targeting an “M113” armored personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a guerrilla action device. 1:14 – “May Allah accept our efforts. Go! By Allah, the one who explodes is the master. Detonate!””

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad in Palestine)

“We bombed the Zionist enemy’s command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday, 08-08-2024, as follows: “1- At 13:20, an attack targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Al-Marj site with an attack drone, hitting it directly and causing confirmed casualties. 2- At 15:10, targeted the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. 3- At 16:35, targeted the spying equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, hitting it directly and causing its destruction. 4- Bombed with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, the Iron Dome platforms, enemy artillery positions, and the deployment of its vehicles in the Manot area in the occupied western Al-Jalil, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Dweir. 5- Bombed the Zarit barracks (the headquarters of the brigade affiliated with the Western Battalion) with Burkan missiles, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Majdal Zoun. 6- At 17:00, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 7- Bombed the Branit barracks with Burkan missiles, leading to the destruction of part of it and causing fires to break out, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Aitaroun. 8- At 19:40, targeted the Ramim barracks with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)