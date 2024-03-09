Airstrikes, Artillery, Starvation – Israel Kills Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were women and children, were killed and others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that Israeli occupation forces committed ten massacres in the last 24 hours, killing 82 Palestinians and wounding at least 122 more.

Six Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of several homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, according to the ministry.

Three children were killed by malnutrition and starvation inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. Their death raises the death toll from hunger in Gaza to 23 since the beginning of the war.

In Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, nine Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in artillery shelling that targeted citizens’ homes, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Additionally, five civilians were killed in an artillery shelling that targeted the city of Deir al-Balah and the outskirts of the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip. The casualties were reportedly transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, 23 people, including children and women, were killed in intense airstrikes that targeted a number of citizens’ homes since Friday night.

At least 20 people were also wounded when Israeli military tanks targeted a group of civilians who were waiting for aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,524 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)