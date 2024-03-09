GAZA LIVE BLOG: KAN: Israeli Army Killed Civilians on Oct. 7 | New Israeli Massacres Kill Dozens | Resistance Continues – DAY 155

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces launched raids in several areas across the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. An investigation conducted by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) revealed new details about the Israeli army killing Israeli civilians on October 7. The Resistance in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Yemen also continued as the United States and its allies claimed they thwarted a major attack by the Ansarallah in the Red Sea. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,524 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, March 9, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

HANIYEH: The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, called on the leaders, symbols and scholars of the Arab and Islamic nation to take action to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip, quickly rescue the Palestinians, and isolate Israel politically and diplomatically as a result of the war crimes it is committing.

UNIFIL: A joint patrol of our forces and the Lebanese army came under fire from south of the Blue Line, which led to a Lebanese army vehicle being hit.”

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted an Israeli march and forced it to retreat.

Saturday, March 9, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: “Disagreements between the political and technical levels in Israel caused negotiations to release the kidnapped people in Gaza to falter.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing targeting the Al-Qarara area, east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched raids on the towns of Mays al-Jabal and al-Dhahira in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, March 9, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted 3 Israeli military sites with missiles.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injured people, most of them children, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, after Israeli raids on the Al-Qaraan area, west of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 6 Israeli interceptor missiles exploded off the central sector of southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation army destroyed residential buildings in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 4 martyrs and 7 wounded due to hunger and Israeli bombing in Gaza City.

Saturday, March 9, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

ABU OBEIDA: Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said, “We previously announced the killing of 7 Zionist prisoners as a result of the barbaric Zionist raids on the Gaza Strip, and we revealed the names of 3 of them.” He added in a statement published on his Telegram channel that, after examining the identities of the rest of the dead, “we confirmed that Itzik Al-Jarat, Alex Densig, Ronen Tommy Angel, and Eliyahu Margalit were killed.”

Saturday, March 9, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA: The agency faces the risk of dissolution after countries suspended its funding.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 90% of the citizens of the Strip have become displaced.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 10 were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on a house for the Al-Nuwairi family, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces shooting at citizens on Street 5 in the center of the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 9, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 4 Palestinians were recovered in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Strip is experiencing an Israeli war of starvation. 120 thousand families suffer from real famine in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 9, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT: Egypt is keen for the Rafah crossing to remain open 24 hours to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and not to close it at all.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, in cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades and Abdul Qader Al-Husseini groups, bombed 107 Israeli occupation army gatherings in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip with missiles.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, March 9, 11:50 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Casualties were reported as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

MAYOR OF JABALIYA: The occupation destroyed 75% of the city’s water wells.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,524 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, March 9, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

MUJAHIDEEN BRIGADES: The Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, which broke away from the Fatah movement, called on the Palestinians to escalate the confrontation and rise up against the Israeli occupation and its settlers during the month of Ramadan.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian fisherman was killed by occupation forces fire in northern Gaza.

KAN: An investigation conducted by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed that the Israeli army knew that there were Israelis in a house that it targeted with two tank shells in the Be’eri settlement in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Saturday, March 9, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH: We targeted American destroyers in the Red Sea with 37 drones.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and one wounded in an Israeli bombing in the town of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis.

Saturday, March 9, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the Al-Baghdadi border site in northeastern Israel with a Burkan missile and achieved direct hits.

Saturday, March 9, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The United States and its allies thwarted an attack by the Ansarallah group in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.

US MEDIA: Police in New York City attacked demonstrators and arrested a number of them during a march that roamed the city’s streets demanding an end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 9, 06:05 am (GMT+2)

CNN: Democratic Representative Pramila Jaipal said there must be a shift in Washington’s policy towards Israel and Palestine, and that the US must immediately bring aid into Gaza.

