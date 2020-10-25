Al-Akhras Family Joins Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

The family of Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras said Saturday they have joined him on a hunger strike until he is released, Anadolu reports.

“We announced starting a hunger strike until my father is free,” according to al-Akhras daughter, Tazkeer.”

The family of the hunger-striking prisoner Maher Al Akhras announced on Saturday that Maher's mother, wife, and three eldest sons will start a hunger strike after the Israelis denied them their right to visit Maher Al Akhras. #FreeMaherALAkhrashttps://t.co/sBFBRl8SID — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) October 25, 2020

We were in front of the hospital’s room … and we are not allowed to see him. There were security guards inside and outside the room,” she said, referring to members of the Israeli Prison Authority.

She added that Israeli police attacked her father Friday “in a brutal manner” and “now they do not allow us to reach him.”

90 days into the hunger strike of the captive Maher Al Akhras who is held with no trail. Today the hospital officials denied his family the ability to be by his side and are enjoying his daughter's tears while filming her. https://t.co/MzMOIgIU2q pic.twitter.com/f31lKsIokR — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebanonaME) October 24, 2020

Al-Akhras, who has been on a hunger strike for 91 days, was detained July 27 and held under Israel’s administrative detention policy which allows it to hold Palestinians without charge.

About 4,400 Palestinian political detainees are languishing in Israeli jails — including 39 women and 155 children – while 350 are under administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)