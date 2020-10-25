Al-Akhras Family Joins Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

October 25, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras with his wife Taghreed. (Photo: via Twitter)

The family of Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras said Saturday they have joined him on a hunger strike until he is released, Anadolu reports.

“We announced starting a hunger strike until my father is free,” according to al-Akhras daughter, Tazkeer.”

We were in front of the hospital’s room … and we are not allowed to see him. There were security guards inside and outside the room,” she said, referring to members of the Israeli Prison Authority.

She added that Israeli police attacked her father Friday “in a brutal manner” and “now they do not allow us to reach him.”

Al-Akhras, who has been on a hunger strike for 91 days, was detained July 27 and held under Israel’s administrative detention policy which allows it to hold Palestinians without charge.

About 4,400 Palestinian political detainees are languishing in Israeli jails — including 39 women and 155 children – while 350 are under administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*