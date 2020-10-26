Irish Lawmaker Demands Immediate Release of Maher al-Akhras

Sinn Fein Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Pat Sheehan, today called for the immediate release of Palestinian hunger striker Maher al-Akhras who has now reached a critical stage, according to a press statement.

“Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras has now been on hunger strike for more than 90 days and is in a critical condition,” the West Belfast MLA said.

The Palestinian detainee, Maher al-Akhras finally gets to meet and hug his little daughter. pic.twitter.com/CodJ0iHzXG — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) October 25, 2020

“Maher is protesting against the cruel and barbaric Israeli administrative detention policy under which he has been held since July 2020. This policy is currently being used on over 300 Palestinians,” he added.

Sheehan expressed concern that the Israel Prison Services has refused to move al-Akhras to a Palestinian hospital despite his clearly worsening condition.

#Palestinian solidarity activists in #Gaza released balloons carrying posters of Maher al-AKhras. Al-Akhras is a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for 90 days to demand his immediate freedom. (Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)#FreeMaherAlAkhras pic.twitter.com/pZq8eAYcSP — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) October 25, 2020

“The international community must stand up and take action on the cruel and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli government,” he said. “Maher al-Akhras must be released immediately.”

The latest reports said al-Akhras is in serious health condition as he struggles to survive 92 days of hunger strike demanding an end to his illegal administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)