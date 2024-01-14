More Palestinian Civilians Killed as Israel Carries out new Massacres across Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured, in a series of raids launched by Israeli occupation aircraft, artillery, and gunboats on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

On the 100th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression, medical sources at the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City said that four people were killed, including three from the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood.

At least one Palestinian was killed and several others injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a civilian car in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured while they were repairing a sewage line in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Moreover, ten dead bodies were found in a house after Israeli military vehicles retreated from the entrance to the Al-Maghazi camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Ambulance crews also recovered the bodies of two people working with the telecommunications company, whose car was targeted on Saturday in Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery bombed the town of Al-Zawaideh in central Gaza, while Israeli warplanes bombed the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajlin, west of Gaza City.

The warplanes also bombed a house belonging to the Abu Al-Sabah family in the Al-Bassa area in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, killing several Palestinians.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the center of the city of Khan Yunis and another raid targeted the northeastern areas of the Bureij camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,582 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)