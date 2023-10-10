Al-Houthi: Sana’a is Ready to Enter War Shall US Participate Directly in Conflict

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, stated that the Yemeni people are ready to participate in the bombing of Israel if the United States intervenes and targets the Palestinians militarily.

The leader of the Yemeni group said on Tuesday that the decision to launch ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation is entirely a Palestinian decision, which has fully surprised the enemy, in reference to Israel.

The head of the Yemen Al-Houthi movement declared that Houthis will strike Israel if the US gets directly involved in conflict. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/80P164HOzX pic.twitter.com/DIXKEZp3O1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2023

In a speech on the latest developments, al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni people are ready to do everything they can to “perform their sacred duty to stand by the Palestinian people.”

He continued:

“Our people are ready to move in hundreds of thousands and join the Palestinian people to confront the enemy, and we will not hesitate to do everything possible.”

He also stressed that there are “red lines’ in the situation related to Gaza and coordination between the ‘axis of resistance’ is in full operation.

“We are in coordination with the axis of resistance, and if the Americans intervened militarily directly, we are ready to participate even with rocket shelling.”

Al-Houthi added that it is imperative to provide all support to the Palestinians and that his nation will not watch while Western countries help the “criminal enemy.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)